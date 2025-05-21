Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Semiconductor Plant and Disrupt Internet Near Moscow

Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian military electronics plant and disrupted mobile internet services near Moscow in a major overnight air assault, officials said early Wednesday.
Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said a “large-scale enemy drone attack” targeted the town of Bolkhov, around 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, damaging the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant.
The plant, which produces components for Russia’s electronic warfare systems, is under U.S. and Ukrainian sanctions. Klychkov said there were no casualties.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 159 Ukrainian drones over nine regions, including Moscow.
Residents in the Moscow, Vladimir and Lipetsk regions reported mobile internet outages during the strikes, according to the Telegram news channel Astra.
“The military decided to temporarily disconnect [mobile internet services] for security reasons,” Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram. “Access will be restored as soon as the situation allows.”
The drone barrage came as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, but it was not immediately clear if his trip coincided with the overnight attacks.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s national guard said a Russian ballistic missile strike killed six soldiers and wounded at least 10 others at a training site in the Sumy border region. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday evening it had targeted the site.
