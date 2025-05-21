Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Semiconductor Plant and Disrupt Internet Near Moscow

Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian military electronics plant and disrupted mobile internet services near Moscow in a major overnight air assault, officials said early Wednesday.

Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said a “large-scale enemy drone attack” targeted the town of Bolkhov, around 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, damaging the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant.

The plant, which produces components for Russia’s electronic warfare systems, is under U.S. and Ukrainian sanctions. Klychkov said there were no casualties.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 159 Ukrainian drones over nine regions, including Moscow.