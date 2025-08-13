‘Peace-Loving, But Locked and Loaded’: Russia and Belarus to Rehearse Nuclear Strike in Zapad-2025 Drills

The Russian and Belarusian armies will rehearse the potential use of the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Oreshnik at joint exercises next month, state media reported Wednesday, citing Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

“We’ll work together with our Russian colleagues in planning for the use of this type of weaponry as part of the Zapad exercise,” Khrenin was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

His phrasing suggests the weapon will be simulated, not test-fired, during the Zapad-2025 drills, which will take place from Sept. 12 to 16.

Earlier, the Belarusian military said the scaled-down exercises will feature air defense drills, defensive combat scenarios, repelling incursions and tactical aviation support.

Khrenin described the Oreshnik missile and other nuclear weapons as a “key element of strategic deterrence” for Minsk.