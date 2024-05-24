Putin Arrives in Belarus to Talk Security, Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus late Thursday for talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko expected to focus on security and joint tactical nuclear weapons exercises.

Earlier this month, Putin ordered the Russian military to conduct tactical nuclear weapons exercises in response to Western “threats and provocations.”

Belarus, which last year agreed to host Russian tactical warheads on its territory amid rising tensions over Ukraine, announced snap inspections of the non-strategic nuclear weapon carriers following the Russian president’s order.