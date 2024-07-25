Belarusian President Lukashenko Meets With Putin at Russian Monastery

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko traveled to Russia on Thursday for talks with close ally Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

Lukashenko’s trip follows moves he has made over the past month that some observers interpret as an effort to ease tensions with the West after being hit with sanctions for allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Belarusian leader freed five political prisoners, announced the removal of additional troops from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border and introduced a 90-day visa-free regime for citizens of 35 European countries.

A video shared by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta showed Lukashenko being greeted by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov on Thursday.