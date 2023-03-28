Belarus Blames Western 'Pressure' for Decision to Accept Nuclear Weapons

Belarus said on Tuesday that it felt compelled to host Russian nuclear weapons after "unprecedented" Western pressure, insisting their deployment did not violate international agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, its closest ally, which drew condemnation from the West.

"Belarus is forced to respond to strengthen its own security and defense capabilities," the Foreign Ministry in Minsk said.

The ministry added that Minsk faced "unprecedented" political and economic pressure from the United States and its allies.

Belarus stressed that it would not have control over the weapons and that their deployment "in no way" contradicted the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.