Ukrainian Arrested in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage

A Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy over the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German prosecutors said Thursday.
The man, identified as Serhii K., is accused of being part of a group that “placed explosive devices on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” prosecutors said. He is “believed to have been one of the coordinators of the operation.”
The Nord Stream pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, were damaged by large underwater explosions in September 2022 in what investigators have described as sabotage. Both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly denied any involvement.
German media reports suggest the investigation points to a Ukrainian cell of five men and one woman who chartered the yacht Andromeda from Rostock and carried out the attack. The alleged motive was to prevent Russia from profiting from future gas sales to Europe, according to Der Spiegel and other outlets.
Serhii K. was arrested early Thursday in the Italian province of Rimini, prosecutors said. Authorities allege the yacht used in the attack had been rented through forged identity documents obtained via intermediaries.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.