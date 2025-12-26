St. Petersburg Opens First 2 Stations on New Metro Line

The city of St. Petersburg on Friday opened two metro stations that form the initial segment of a new metro line.
The Yugo-Zapadnaya and Putilovskaya stations are the first along the Krasnoselsk-Kalininskaya Line, shown in brown on the city’s metro map. The two stations currently serve as the line’s start and end points in southwestern St. Petersburg.
“Yugo-Zapadnaya is a long-awaited station. It serves an area where almost 500,000 people live,” St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said at the opening ceremony. “Connecting this district to the city center is extremely important. Putilovskaya is also a key station for us.”
Putilovskaya offers a transfer to the Kirovsky Zavod station on the red line. Construction is underway to extend the new line beyond Putilovskaya, bringing it further northeast to link up with Obovody Kanal, a station along the purple line.
Work on the Krasnoselsk-Kalininskaya Line began in 2015 and is expected to continue through the end of the decade, with officials planning to complete the full line by 2030.
The opening follows the launch of the Gorny Institut station in December 2024, the first metro station to open in St. Petersburg since 2019.
St. Petersburg’s metro currently consists of six lines and 75 stations. Expansion has progressed slowly in recent years, in contrast to Moscow’s rapidly expanding metro system.
