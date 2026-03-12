Ukrainian Drone Kills 1 in Attack on Krasnodar Region

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Krasnodar region, local authorities said Thursday.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said the afternoon attack targeted an agriculture company in the village of Novominskaya, located around 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the regional capital.

Kondratyev said the two people injured were employees at the company. He did not provide details about the person who was killed.

The governor said the drone attack sparked fires that were subsequently extinguished. There was some structural damage at the site of the agriculture company.

Ukrainian drones previously targeted Novominskaya on Feb. 28, causing a fire at a small oil refinery. The village was also attacked in February 2025.

Ukraine has used drones to strike Russian oil depots and refineries in an attempt to impede the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war.