Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Oil Refinery in Southern Russia for Second Time in a Month

Ukrainian drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region for the second time in a month, regional authorities said Thursday.

Debris from one of the drones fell on a refinery unit, sparking a fire that covered 30 square meters before being quickly extinguished, the regional crisis center said. No casualties were reported.

The Afipsky refinery, one of the largest in southern Russia, has a processing capacity of 9.1 million tons of crude a year and operates two primary processing units.

It was previously targeted by drones on Aug. 28, weeks after an earlier strike on Aug. 7 forced the shutdown of one unit. Drones also hit the nearby Krasnodar refinery, which is linked to Afipsky, on Aug. 30.