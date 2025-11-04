Spill Discovered in Black Sea After Ukrainian Strike on Tuapse Oil Terminal – BBC

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Tuapse oil terminal has caused an oil spill stretching several kilometers into the Black Sea, according to a BBC analysis of NASA satellite images taken after the Nov. 2 attack.

The slick extended about 3.6 kilometers from the terminal into the Black Sea, the outlet reported.

The Tuapse terminal, located about eight kilometers from the Black Sea port of Tuapse, handles exports of petroleum products from the local refinery and Rosneft’s Samara group of refineries.

Exports through the facility totaled 7.1 million tons between January and September, Reuters reported.

Authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region confirmed that the strike damaged parts of the terminal’s infrastructure as well as two foreign-flagged vessels.