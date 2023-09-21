Scores of Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Annexed Crimea, Western Russia

Moscow said Thursday it had downed multiple Ukrainian drones overnight in annexed Crimea and the Black Sea, as well as in parts of western Russia.

"Air defense systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the Russian Defense Ministry said on the messaging app Telegram.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, denied that several drones were destroyed near the city, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

"Yes, air defense is working, but in the area of Crimea," he wrote on Telegram, referring to the rest of the peninsula, which is governed separately from the city.