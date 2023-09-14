Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack in Annexed Crimea, Black Sea

By AFP
WB GROUP

Russia said it destroyed nearly two dozen Ukrainian drones trying to attack annexed Crimea and patrol ships in the Black Sea on Thursday.

"At about 5:00 am, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov in the Black Sea with five unmanned sea boats," Russia's Defense Ministry said on the messaging app Telegram.

"While repelling the attack, the five unmanned enemy boats were destroyed by gunfire from the ship," it added.

Crimea has been targeted by Ukraine throughout Russia's invasion, but attacks in recent weeks have intensified as Kyiv vows to take the Black Sea peninsula back.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported drone attacks from the air, saying that at around 5:30 am on Thursday, "air defense systems on duty destroyed 11 unmanned aerial vehicles" over the Crimean peninsula.

It did not say whether either the seaborne or air attacks caused any casualties or damage.

Earlier, Russia said that during the night from Wednesday to Thursday it had destroyed multiple Ukrainian drones targeting its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod.

The Defense Ministry said six drones had been shot down in four separate locations over the Bryansk region, which is located around 400 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

Another drone was destroyed further south over the Belgorod region on Wednesday evening.

Read more about: Drones , Crimea , Black Sea

Read more

sea assault

Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Black Sea Naval Base, Annexed Crimea

Video shared online showed what appeared to be a partly sunken Russian Navy vessel being towed in the waters around Novorossiysk.
2 Min read
drone attack

Ukraine Drone Attack on Crimea Caused ‘Detonation of Ammo Depot’ – Authorities

The attack came five days after the only bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia was hit, killing two people. 
2 Min read
Strike on Crimea

Situation in Sevastopol 'Under Control' as Russian Navy Repels Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday.
1 Min read
miss, not malfunction

Russian Warplane Intentionally Targeted British Spy Plane in ‘Near Shoot-Down’ – BBC

Anonymous Western defense sources said an "ambiguous" command given by a Russian ground control station led to the Su-27 pilot firing a missile.
2 Min read