Kremlin Says Unable to Confirm Reports of U.S. Drone Downed Over Black Sea

Authorities in Moscow said Tuesday they could not confirm reports that a Russian fighter jet downed an American surveillance drone over the Black Sea after Ukraine launched a deadly strike against annexed Crimea said to have been carried out with U.S.-supplied missiles.

Pro-war Russian bloggers claimed late Monday that a MiG-31 fighter jet “shot down” a Global Hawk reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. An anonymous U.S. military official later denied the reported incident, according to Reuters’ Pentagon correspondent Idrees Ali.

“To be honest, I don’t have this kind of information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing when asked to comment about the alleged downing of an American drone.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not issued any statements about an incident involving a Global Hawk aircraft and its warplanes over the Black Sea.