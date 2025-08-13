Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un Vow to Strengthen Ties Ahead of Alaska Summit

Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have vowed to strengthen cooperation, days ahead of Putin's summit in Alaska with U.S President Donald Trump, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday.

Putin and Kim spoke by phone in a "warm, comradely atmosphere" on Tuesday and confirmed "their will to strengthen cooperation in the future," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Putin expressed appreciation for "the self-sacrificing spirit displayed by service personnel of the Korean People's Army in liberating Kursk," KCNA added, referring to North Korea's role in repelling Ukrainian forces in the border region.

Kim, in turn, pledged that North Korea would "fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."