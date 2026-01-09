Kyiv Mayor Calls for Temporary Evacuation Over Heating Outages

Mass heating outages caused by Russian strikes on Kyiv are set to last into the weekend, as the capital's mayor called on residents to temporarily leave the city with sub-zero temperatures expected to fall even lower.

A massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed four and ripped open apartment blocks. Moscow also fired its feared Oreshnik ballistic missile at western Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Europe.

The barrage came hours after Moscow rejected a plan by Kyiv and its Western allies to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine should a ceasefire be reached.

AFP journalists in Kyiv saw residents running for shelter late Thursday night as the air raid siren echoed, and heard Russian drones exploding into residential buildings and missiles whistling over the capital.

"Moscow is trying to use cold weather as a tool of terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting in Kyiv with British Defense Secretary John Healy.

He said 20 residential buildings in Kyiv had been damaged, including the Qatari embassy, in one of the largest attacks on the capital for months.

Qatar expressed "deep regret" over the embassy hit and said that none of its staff there had been harmed.

'Very difficult' situation

The Russian barrage left around half of all apartment blocks in the capital, some 6,000 buildings, without heating, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Temperatures are set to fall to minus 15 degrees C on Saturday.

Officials said they were hopeful some heating could be restored on Friday night.

"In some areas where the damage is more complex, additional time is needed," Ukraine's Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.