Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation to Visit North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday, as Kim Jong Un wrapped up a rare trip to meet with his ally.

The isolated Kim, who seldom leaves his country and has not traveled since before the pandemic, had a "historic meeting and talks" with Putin on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Among the results of the leaders' summit were Russian promises of help with North Korea's fledgling space program, according to Russian news agencies, while Putin told reporters he saw "possibilities" for military cooperation.

Historic allies, Russia and the North are both under rafts of global sanctions — Moscow for its Ukraine conflict, Pyongyang for its nuclear tests — with Kim's visit sparking widespread concern over illicit arms agreements.

The head of South Korea's ruling party slammed what he called "a devil's deal" between Moscow and Pyongyang, with Japan warning Thursday against any violations of UN bans on arms deals with the North after Putin-Kim talks.

"We are watching (the talks) with concerns including the possibility that it could lead to violations of the Security Council's ban on all arms-related material transactions with North Korea," new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

Old friends

After touring a space center and attending a lavish banquet in his honor, Kim "courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," state-run KCNA said, referring to the country by its official name.

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."

Kim told Putin on Wednesday he was sure Russia would win a "great victory" over its enemies.