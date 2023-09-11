N. Korea’s Kim to Meet with Putin in Russia, Kremlin Confirms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia "in the coming days" after receiving an invite from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin confirmed Monday.

Speculation had been mounting that Kim, who rarely leaves his country and had not travelled since the coronavirus pandemic, would meet Putin to discuss potential arms deals.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days," the Kremlin said.

South Korean and Russian media had reported earlier Monday that Kim had likely departed for the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, where he is expected to meet Putin.

The United States last month accused Moscow of pursuing “active” talks to buy artillery shells and other munitions from Pyongyang for its protracted war in Ukraine.

“[South Korea’s] intelligence authorities believe the train presumed to be carrying Kim Jong Un is moving to Vladivostok,” a South Korean government official told the Yonhap news agency.

Russian officials expect Kim in Vladivostok “in the near future,” Russia’s news agency Interfax reported Monday, citing two anonymous government sources.

“We’ve been preparing for Kim Jong Un’s visit for a while,” one of the sources told Interfax.

