Putin Greets North Korean Officers After May 9 Military Parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday greeted a delegation of North Korean officers after hosting a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

The Victory Day celebration came a week after Putin thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending his troops to support Russian forces in the Kursk region — the first official confirmation of such a deployment.

“Thank you very much to all your fighters, your heroes. Best wishes,” Putin was overheard telling members of the North Korean delegation on Red Square.

The Russian president was also seen embracing an elderly North Korean general adorned with medals.