North Korean Troops to Join Russia’s Victory Day Parade for First Time – NHK

North Korea will send some of its troops to participate in Russia’s annual military parade marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Thursday, citing unnamed Russian sources.

Moscow expects dozens of North Korean military personnel to join the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9, according to NHK. The broadcaster notes that this will be the North Korean military’s first time participating in World War II events in Russia.

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov visited Pyongyang in November, during which he invited North Korean military units to take part in the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Belousov said Wednesday that military personnel from 19 unspecified countries had been invited to the Victory Day parade. Ten countries confirmed their participation, he said, adding that seven of the countries are former Soviet republics.

Russia and North Korea have deepened political, military and cultural ties since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. President Vladimir Putin and leader Kim Jong Un signed a landmark defense pact during the Russian leader’s visit to the isolated country in June.

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine. The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied the claims, including Kyiv’s latest claim that it captured North Korean soldiers.