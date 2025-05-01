Moscow May Have Helped North Korea Develop Its New Warship, Seoul Claims

Work on North Korea's newly unveiled warship may have involved assistance from Russia, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

On Saturday, Pyongyang unveiled a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon that some analysts said could be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles.

Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Lee Sung-jun told reporters in South Korea that Russia may have offered help with constructing the warship.

"Looking at the weapons and equipment that were revealed, we believe that there is a possibility that they received technology, funds or assistance from Russia," Lee told reporters on Thursday. "We are conducting a more detailed analysis."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the first day of a two-day weapons test of the vessel this week, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency, during which he ordered officials to work on "accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy."

Pyongyang has said the destroyer, which it claimed is equipped with the "most powerful weapons," would "enter into operation early next year."