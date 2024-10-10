Kremlin Rejects ‘Fake’ Report North Koreans Fighting in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a claim by Seoul that North Korean soldiers were likely to be fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

"This seems like yet another fake news story," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented to journalists without elaborating.

Ukraine's Kyiv Post reported Friday that six North Korean military officers had been killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk a day earlier, citing intelligence sources.

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told lawmakers Tuesday that the report was probably correct.

"We assess that the occurrence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly likely, considering various circumstances," he said.

"The issue of deploying regular troops is highly likely due to the mutual agreements that resemble a military alliance between Russia and North Korea," Kim added.