Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kyiv Says Russia Used N. Korean Missiles in Deadly Attacks on Ukraine

By AFP
Kyiv after a Russian missile attack in January 2023. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) said Thursday it had established that Russia had used North Korean missiles in several attacks that killed over 20 people.

The United States had in January warned that North Korea was sending both ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia in what it called a concerning escalation of Pyongyang's support to Moscow.

"According to the investigation, Russian troops released more than 20 North Korean weapons over Ukraine... at least 24 civilians were killed and more than 100 seriously injured," the SBU said.

It identified the weapons as "Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles" and posted pictures of fragments on Telegram.

The missiles were used in a late-December attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and in January in the capital Kyiv, the SBU said.

Russia also launched the missiles in the frontline regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, it added.

"Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice" including "logistical routes for the supply of weapons," the SBU added.

Nearly 50 countries — including the U.S., European states, South Korea and Japan — had condemned the alleged transfer in a statement in January.

Traditional allies, Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties anew, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to see President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East in September.

Read more about: Ukraine war , North Korea

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

ballistic rockets

White House Says N. Korea Supplied Russia With Missiles for Attacks on Ukraine

"This is a significant and concerning escalation of the DPRK's support for Russia," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
1 Min read
rebuffed report

Russia Says 'No Proof' North Korea Sending Weapons

Washington released images purportedly showing arms shipments from Pyongyang.
1 Min read
'profound consequences'

Russian Ships Seen Unloading N. Korean Cargo Near Ukraine in 'Likely' Arms Shipment

Satellite images showed two Russian ships owned by U.S.-sanctioned companies carrying what are believed to be North Korean munitions.
2 Min read
In depth

Is Russia Receiving Weapons From North Korea?

Washington claimed last month that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea and using those weapons in Ukraine.  The allegations that the two heavily...