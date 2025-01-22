Around 1K North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia – BBC

Around 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 3,000 wounded while fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the BBC’s Russian service reported Wednesday, citing unnamed Western officials.

North Korea is believed to have sent thousands of troops last fall to help the Russian military drive out Ukrainian forces that are occupying the southwestern Kursk region.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially acknowledged the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine. When asked about the issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined to confirm or deny the reports, instead deflecting attention to criticize Western military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers, one of whom told army interrogators that there had been major losses among his fellow soldiers.