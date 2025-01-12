Seoul Confirms Ukraine Captured 2 North Korean Soldiers

On Saturday, Ukraine's SBU military intelligence agency released a video showing the two men in hospital bunks, one with bandaged hands and the other with a bandaged jaw. A doctor at the detention center said the first man also had a broken leg.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told AFP it has "confirmed that the Ukrainian military captured two North Korean soldiers on January 9 in the Kursk battlefield in Russia."

Ukraine, the United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help bolster Russian forces.

South Korea's intelligence service on Sunday confirmed Ukraine's account of having captured two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia after Kyiv said they were being questioned.

The SBU said the men had told interrogators they were experienced army soldiers, and one said he was sent to Russia for training, not fighting.

But Kyiv did not present direct evidence that the captured men were North Korean and AFP was unable to verify their nationalities independently.

South Korea's confirmation added weight to Kyiv's account.

The NIS similarly said one of the captured soldiers revealed during his interrogation that he received military training from Russian forces after arriving there in November.

"He initially believed he was being sent for training, realizing upon arrival in Russia that he had been deployed," the NIS said.

The soldier said North Korean forces had experienced "significant losses during battle".

According to Seoul's intelligence agency, one of the men "went without food or water for four to five days before being captured".

The NIS said it would continue to work with the SBU to share information on North Korean fighters in Ukraine.

Neither Russia nor North Korea has responded to the intelligence accounts.