North Korea Sent More Troops and Weapons to Russia, South Korea’s Military Says

North Korea has deployed an additional 3,000 troops to Russia this year and continues to supply missiles, artillery and ammunition to support the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said Thursday.

Russia and North Korea have strengthened ties since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul accusing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending both soldiers and weapons to aid Russia’s war effort.

While neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has confirmed the troop deployments, the two countries signed a sweeping military agreement last year — including a mutual defense clause — during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea.

“It is estimated that an additional 3,000 troops were sent between January and February as reinforcements,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.