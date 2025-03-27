North Korea Sent More Troops and Weapons to Russia, South Korea’s Military Says

North Korea has deployed an additional 3,000 troops to Russia this year and continues to supply missiles, artillery and ammunition to support the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said Thursday.
Russia and North Korea have strengthened ties since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul accusing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending both soldiers and weapons to aid Russia’s war effort.
While neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has confirmed the troop deployments, the two countries signed a sweeping military agreement last year — including a mutual defense clause — during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea.
“It is estimated that an additional 3,000 troops were sent between January and February as reinforcements,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Of the initial 11,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly sent to Russia, 4,000 are believed to have been killed or wounded, the JCS added.
In addition to manpower, North Korea continues to supply Moscow with significant quantities of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs). It has also sent about 220 units of 170mm self-propelled guns and 240mm multiple rocket launchers, according to the JCS report.
“These numbers could increase depending on the situation on the battlefield,” the JCS warned.
North Korea launched a series of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions, and analysts have suggested Pyongyang may be using the Ukraine war as a testing ground for weapons it intends to export to Russia.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.