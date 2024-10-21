Seoul Summons Russian Ambassador to Protest North Korean Troop Deployment

Around 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers have been stationed in Russia, according to South Korea's intelligence agency, and they are expected to head to the front lines in Ukraine soon. Authorities in Seoul said North Korea will likely send additional troops in the near future.

South Korea, which has long claimed the nuclear-armed North is supplying Russia with weaponry for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, has expressed alarm over the deployment, which comes after Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense agreement in June.

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun expressed Seoul's "grave concerns regarding North Korea's recent dispatch of troops to Russia and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces and the cessation of related cooperation," according to a ministry statement.

Kim told the Russian ambassador in Seoul, Georgiy Zinoviev, that North Korea supplying Russia with weaponry and troops for the war in Ukraine "poses a significant security threat not only to South Korea but to the international community."

He also "emphasized that such actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter."