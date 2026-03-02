British Court Allows Yukos Shareholders to Pursue Russian Assets in $65Bln Dispute

Former shareholders of the dismantled Russian oil giant Yukos won a significant legal victory on Monday after London’s High Court ruled they may seek to enforce arbitration awards against Russian state assets in Britain, in a long-running dispute now valued at more than $65 billion including interest and penalties.

The decision marks the latest step in a two-decade effort by investors to obtain compensation following Yukos’ collapse. Once Russia’s largest private oil producer, Yukos was broken up by Russian authorities in the mid-2000s after the arrest of former tycoon owner and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

In 2014, a tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered Russia to pay $50 billion to three former majority shareholders — Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal and Veteran Petroleum — finding that Moscow had expropriated the company.

After years of legal challenges, the Dutch Supreme Court last year upheld the shareholders’ right to compensation.