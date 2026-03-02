Chechen Businessman and Ex-Senator Umar Dzhabrailov Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Chechen businessman and former Federation Council Senator Umar Dzhabrailov has died by suicide in Moscow, Russian media reported on Monday, citing police sources.

Dzhabrailov, 67, was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Vesper Tverskaya luxury residential complex in central Moscow.

He was hospitalized at 3 a.m. local time on Monday, but doctors were unable to save his life, the Kommersant business newspaper reported.

Police launched a preliminary investigation into Dzhabrailov’s death. He previously tried to take his own life in 2020.

Law enforcement officials have not yet publicly commented on the reported suicide.

Dzhabrailov, who was born in the Chechen capital of Grozny in 1958, served as a senator from the North Caucasus republic between 2004 and 2009. He ran for president in 2000, placing last with under 0.1% of the votes.

The businessman also previously owned the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel & Business Center in Moscow.

Dzhabrailov’s former business partner, American investor Paul Tatum, was gunned down in a Moscow metro station in November 1996. Shortly before he was killed, Tatum had accused Dzhabrailov of blackmailing him to squeeze him out of a joint hotel project.