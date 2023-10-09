Hamas Strikes Mosque Named After Chechen Leader Near Jerusalem – Israel

A rocket fired by the Hamas militant group hit a mosque near Jerusalem dedicated to Akhmad Kadyrov, a Chechen separatist fighter in the 1990s who later switched sides and pledged allegiance to Russia, Israel’s foreign ministry reported Monday.

According to the ministry, a Hamas rocket “directly hit the Akhmat Kadyrov mosque,” the second-largest mosque in Israel. No injuries were reported.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the son of Akhmat Kadyrov, opened the mosque in the village of Abu Ghosh in 2014.

The Abu Ghosh administration said at the time that the mosque cost nearly $10 million to construct, $6 million of which was provided by Chechnya.

Some researchers say that the present-day residents of Abu Ghosh are the descendants of Chechens who moved to the lands of the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century.