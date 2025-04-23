Kadyrov Appoints Teenage Son as Secretary of Chechen Security Council

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appointed his 17-year-old son Adam to serve as secretary of the North Caucasus republic’s security council.
Adam Kadyrov’s name in his new capacity appears on the website of the Chechen Security Council, which is an advisory body that develops proposals on countering threats to the region’s economic and public security.
On Monday, Chechnya’s Security Council said Secretary Adam Kadyrov oversaw a meeting with a senior regional emergency official to resolve safety violations following an explosion last week at a local gas facility.
A similar federal-level position of Russia’s Security Council Secretary is held by former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Russian Security Council is chaired by President Vladimir Putin and the Chechen Security Council by Ramzan Kadyrov.
This marks Adam Kadyrov’s third appointment to a senior post in Chechnya, where his 48-year-old father has ruled with broad autonomy since 2007 in exchange for loyalty to the Kremlin.
Adam Kadyrov, who turned 17 in November, has served as his father’s top bodyguard since 2023. This month, he was also appointed as the chief advisor of the regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry.
At age 15 in 2023, Adam Kadyrov was filmed assaulting a Russian teenager jailed for allegedly burning a Quran.
He has since received more than a dozen state awards from the authorities in Chechnya and the nearby Russian regions.
