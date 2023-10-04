Kadyrov's Son Will Not Be Prosecuted for Beating Detained Teen – Reports

Police in the republic of Chechnya's capital have refused to open a criminal case against regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s son over his assault of a Russian teenager on video, the Baza Telegram channel reported Wednesday, citing internal police documents.

Adam Kadyrov, 15, was shown last month kicking and punching Nikita Zhuravel, 19, who was arrested in the southern region of Volgograd on accusations of publicly burning the Quran and later transferred to Chechnya, a conservative majority Muslim region.

Grozny police refused to launch a criminal case against Adam Kadyrov because he is younger than the minimum age for criminal liability, Baza reported.

According to the documents, the investigation started in August when Grozny police were notified that Zhuravel had been beaten while in pre-trial custody.