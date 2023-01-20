Chechen Leader Calls Rumored Ban on Beards in Russian Army ‘Provocation’ 

The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov reacted furiously to comments made by State Duma Deputy Viktor Sobolev regarding the need to crack down on unkempt and unshaven soldiers in the Russian army on Wednesday, sparking a war of words between the two men.

Reports that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine had been forced to shave their beards surfaced in pro-government Telegram channels earlier this week.

Even though the claims were quickly disputed by Denis Pushilin, a Russian separatist official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as by the Abkhaz head of the “Pyatnashka” volunteer unit Akhra Avidzba, Sobolev went on to defend the measure in an interview with news outlet RBC published on Wednesday.

“This is a basic military discipline requirement,” RBC quoted Sobolev, who is a member of the Duma’s Defense Committee, as saying.

“A soldier is seen by civilians, he should look exemplary. If he walks ungroomed and unshaven, then this doesn’t compliment him either as a person or as a soldier,” the deputy added.

Sobolev’s remarks were quickly seized upon by Chechen leader Kadyrov, who immediately appeared to detect an attack on “volunteer” soldiers hailing from Chechnya and, consequently, Islamophobia in the Moscow politician’s words.