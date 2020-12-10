U.S. Sanctions Kadyrov Associates Over Human Rights Abuses

The United States slapped sanctions on a handful of companies and individuals connected to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Thursday, accusing them of “gross human rights violations” including “torture, extrajudicial executions and illegal abductions.”

The network was implicated in the 2015 assassination of leading Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov and the torture and murder of Chechen men suspected of being gay in an anti-LGBT purge which first came to light in 2017.

The U.S. Treasury Department added six companies it said were owned or controlled by Kadyrov as well as five individuals close to the Chechen strongman to its Office of Foreign Assets Control’s list of sanctioned entities. Sanctioned individuals and companies are barred from holding assets in the U.S. and from conducting business with American firms and individuals.