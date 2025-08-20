Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Monument to Daria Dugina Unveiled on Anniversary of Her Killing

A ceremony unveiling a memorial to Daria Dugina. Georgy Chernyshov / TASS

A monument to far-right commentator and staunch Ukraine war supporter Daria Dugina was unveiled outside Moscow on Wednesday, the third anniversary of her death in a car bombing.

The ceremony in the town of Odintsovo drew figures from Russia’s conservative establishment, including state media boss Dmitry Kiselyov, pro-Kremlin businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, Kremlin-installed Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin and Dugina’s mother, Natalia Melentyeva.

Her father, ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, shared photos and video from the unveiling on his Telegram channel, though Russian media did not confirm whether he was present.

Dugina, 29, was killed on Aug. 20, 2022, when an explosive device destroyed the SUV she was driving outside Moscow. Reports at the time suggested that her father may have been the intended target, as she had borrowed his car that evening.

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for the bombing and accused two Ukrainian nationals  a man and a woman — of carrying out the assassination.

The man reportedly fled Russia before the attack, while the woman was said to have gone to Estonia with her young daughter. Kyiv has denied involvement, though the New York Times later reported that U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that “elements” within the Ukrainian government were connected to the bombing.

The bronze monument unveiled on Wednesday stands 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) tall on a granite pedestal shaped to resemble a cliff, according to Odintsovo district head Andrei Ivanov. A plaque describes Dugina as a “philosopher, journalist, public activist and recipient of the Order of Courage.”

Some Russian outlets reported that Dugin himself took part in designing the statue, which was completed after two years of work.

Read more about: Dugin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘The Fight for Souls and Minds’: Alex Jones, George Galloway, Errol Musk and More Attend Far-Right Forum of the Future in Moscow

Tsargrad released its “Russia 2050” report alongside the forum, which lays out several extreme conservative policy suggestions.
4 Min read

Russian Philosopher Dugin Rails Against Western Liberalism in Tucker Carlson Interview

The idealogue said liberalism frees people from “any kind of collective identity” and leads to “LGBT and new form[s] of sexual individualism.”
2 Min read
opinion Andreas Umland

Don’t Take ‘Putin’s Brain’ Dugin at Face Value

Despite posing as an archetypal Russian thinker, the political philosopher’s beliefs are not original, nor did they directly cause Russia’s aggression...
5 Min read

Poland Slams Russian 'Provocation' After Drone Blast

The explosion took place in a cornfield some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Warsaw.
1 Min read