Russian Philosopher Dugin Rails Against Western Liberalism in Tucker Carlson Interview

American conservative pundit Tucker Carlson on Tuesday released an interview with Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, who criticized “Anglo-Saxon” individualism and warned that Western liberal ideas would bring about the loss of “human identity.”

In the 20-minute conversation with Carlson, who is known for spreading far-right conspiracy theories, Dugin argued that liberalism frees people from “any kind of collective identity.”

“That has led to transgender [people], to LGBT and new form[s] of sexual individualism. So, sex is something optional,” he said, calling LGBTQ+ lifestyles “not a deviation, but a necessary element of implementation and the victory of this liberal ideology.”

Sometimes referred to in Western media as “Putin’s brain” or “Putin’s Rasputin,” the 62-year-old Dugin is an outspoken supporter of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as President Vladimir Putin’s domestic policies that aim to promote “traditional” values. However, the philosopher has no official ties to the Kremlin and his influence over the Russian leader is subject to debate.