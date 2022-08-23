'She Died for Russia': Hundreds Mourn Pro-Kremlin Ideologue’s Slain Daughter

Hundreds of mourners gathered Tuesday for the Moscow funeral of Daria Dugina, the adult daughter of a prominent nationalist philosopher, after she was killed in a car bombing that Moscow blames on Kyiv.

Her father Alexander Dugin — a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine — is thought to have been the likely target of the Saturday attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Speakers at Dugina's funeral painted her as a martyr who had died for her country and for its victory in the war against Ukraine.

“She lived in the name of victory and she died in the name of victory — our Russian victory,” Dugin said at the ceremony, his daughter’s black-and-white portrait displayed above an open casket.

"She died for the people, for Russia,” Dugin said, adding that she “brought herself to the altar.”

Dugin also said his daughter would have been glad to receive the Order of Courage which President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded her on Monday.