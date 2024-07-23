×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Moscow Says Captured Small Village in Eastern Ukraine

By AFP
Alexei Konovalov / TASS

Russia's military said Tuesday it captured another small village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where its forces have been making incremental advances for the past several months.

The defense ministry said its troops "liberated" the settlement of Ivano-Dariivka, a village that consisted of just a few streets and houses before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The village is around 30 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, the town Russian troops captured in 2023 after flattening it with months of artillery fire.

Moscow's forces are pressing on slowly across Ukraine's east, as they seek to capitalize on an advantage in manpower and equipment.

But Kyiv says they are suffering huge casualties, and it hopes the ongoing arrival of Western military aid to the front lines will help them halt the Russian advance.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

retaliatory barrages

Ukraine Fighting ‘Intense’ Battles in Donetsk Region

In the war-battered town of Selydove near the front line, officials said six people were wounded by Russian aerial attacks.
2 Min read
territorial gains

Russia Says Captured 2 Frontline Villages in Ukraine

Kyiv has struggled to hold the front line in recent months as it faces severe ammunition shortages, mostly due to delays in U.S. military aid.
1 Min read
battlefield advance

Russia Says Captured Another Village in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said over the weekend that Kyiv had retreated from Berdychi, located near the town of Adviika.
1 Min read
rocket attack

Russian Shelling Kills 4 in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The mining town of Siversk has come under constant Russian shelling since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
1 Min read