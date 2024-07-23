Moscow Says Captured Small Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's military said Tuesday it captured another small village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where its forces have been making incremental advances for the past several months.
The defense ministry said its troops "liberated" the settlement of Ivano-Dariivka, a village that consisted of just a few streets and houses before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The village is around 30 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, the town Russian troops captured in 2023 after flattening it with months of artillery fire.
Moscow's forces are pressing on slowly across Ukraine's east, as they seek to capitalize on an advantage in manpower and equipment.
But Kyiv says they are suffering huge casualties, and it hopes the ongoing arrival of Western military aid to the front lines will help them halt the Russian advance.
