Ukrainian Drone Attacks Injure 15 in Occupied Donetsk Region

At least 15 people were injured in Ukrainian drone strikes in occupied eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, as Kyiv reported no overnight Russian drone attacks for the first time in months.
The injured were on their morning commute when a Ukrainian drone struck a bus in the central square of Horlivka, said Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
Horlivka’s Russian-installed mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said 15 people were wounded. He shared photos on Telegram showing a damaged bus with shattered windows and blood on the pavement.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council spokesman, Andriy Kovalenko, reported no overnight Russian drone strikes, marking the first such pause since mid-December, according to RBC Ukraine.
“There were no drone attacks. We keep watch. This means nothing so far,” Kovalenko said.
Despite the lull in drone activity, Ukrainian officials reported 21 injuries and two deaths — one in the Donetsk region and another in Zaporizhzhia — due to Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defenses shot down two Russian cruise missiles over the Zaporizhzhia region around 9:00 p.m. Monday but reported no drone strikes.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted three Ukrainian drones over western Russia’s Bryansk region.
