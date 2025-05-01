Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 7 at Kherson Region Market, Kremlin-Installed Official Says

Ukrainian drone strikes on a market in the occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed seven people on Thursday, a Moscow-installed official said.
“Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a major strike with FPV drones against civilians,” said Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed head of the partially occupied Kherson region. “At least seven people have been killed and more than 20 injured,”
Saldo posted a photo of what appeared to be a body lying between two buildings, one of which was damaged. He also shared a video showing smoke rising from the market following a drone strike, claiming it was used to “finish off the survivors.”
Oleshky lies near the left bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian forces have been positioned since first occupying the area in early 2022.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry has also not commented on the drone strikes.
Meanwhile, an overnight Russian air attack killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukrainian emergency services said early Thursday.
The reported strikes came one day after the United States and Ukraine signed a minerals agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration described as a new form of U.S. support for Kyiv.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.