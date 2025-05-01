Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill 7 at Kherson Region Market, Kremlin-Installed Official Says

screenshot / Vladimir Saldo

Ukrainian drone strikes on a market in the occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed seven people on Thursday, a Moscow-installed official said.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a major strike with FPV drones against civilians,” said Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed head of the partially occupied Kherson region. “At least seven people have been killed and more than 20 injured,” 

Saldo posted a photo of what appeared to be a body lying between two buildings, one of which was damaged. He also shared a video showing smoke rising from the market following a drone strike, claiming it was used to “finish off the survivors.”

Oleshky lies near the left bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian forces have been positioned since first occupying the area in early 2022.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry has also not commented on the drone strikes.

Meanwhile, an overnight Russian air attack killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukrainian emergency services said early Thursday.

The reported strikes came one day after the United States and Ukraine signed a minerals agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration described as a new form of U.S. support for Kyiv.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Kherson , Drones , Occupied Ukraine , Ukraine war

