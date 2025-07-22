Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 3 in Occupied Kherson, Kremlin-Backed Official Says

By AFP
@SALDO_VGA

A Ukrainian drone strike on a bus in an occupied area of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed three people and wounded three others on Tuesday, a Russian-installed official said.

“In the Holoprystansky district, a Ukrainian drone attacked a private bus,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of occupied Kherson, said in a Telegram post. “Three people were killed. Three more civilians were injured and are in serious condition.”

The attack came ahead of a planned third round of peace talks in Istanbul this week.

Meanwhile, a Russian drone and missile attack on the frontline city of Kramatorsk killed a 10-year-old boy, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia has launched a record number of drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, in what Kyiv says demonstrates that Moscow is not serious about negotiating a ceasefire.

