Russian Forces Breach Ukrainian Defenses in Drive Toward Pokrovsk

Russian troops have pierced a small but important section of the front line in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, positioning themselves for a possible encirclement of the nearby city of Pokrovsk, military analysts said on Monday.

“The situation is quite chaotic as the enemy, having found gaps in the defense, is infiltrating deep,” the Ukrainian open-source intelligence group Deep State wrote in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Monday that Russian troops were “using their advantage in numbers” to push through with small groups and that additional forces had been deployed to “identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups.”

Analysts say Russian forces have seized at least nine settlements near the city of Dobropillia, about 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) north of Pokrovsk, and are advancing from the north, east and south using small infantry units and drone surveillance to stretch outmanned Ukrainian defenses.