Russian Army Says Captured Village in Eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

Russia's military said Monday that its forces had captured the village of Storozheve in eastern Ukraine as part of apparent efforts to encircle the nearby town of Velyka Novosilka.
"As a result of decisive action by troops... the settlement of Storozhevoye has been liberated," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, using the Russian name of the village.
Russian forces have steadily advanced in the Donetsk region, where Storozheve is located, against outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces. Storozheve and Velyka Novosilka are close to the southern front line, which has remained largely static but where Ukraine says Russia is planning a fresh offensive.
Military analysts believe Moscow hopes to secure as much territory as possible before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January. Trump has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, but he has yet to propose specific terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.
Russia's Defense Ministry claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.