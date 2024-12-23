Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Army Says Captured Village in Eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Region

By AFP
Russian servicemen on the front line in Ukraine. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Russia's military said Monday that its forces had captured the village of Storozheve in eastern Ukraine as part of apparent efforts to encircle the nearby town of Velyka Novosilka.

"As a result of decisive action by troops... the settlement of Storozhevoye has been liberated," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, using the Russian name of the village.

Russian forces have steadily advanced in the Donetsk region, where Storozheve is located, against outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces. Storozheve and Velyka Novosilka are close to the southern front line, which has remained largely static but where Ukraine says Russia is planning a fresh offensive.

Military analysts believe Moscow hopes to secure as much territory as possible before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January. Trump has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, but he has yet to propose specific terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Russia's Defense Ministry claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year.

