Interior Ministry Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-Chelyabinsk Governor

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for former Chelyabinsk region Governor Boris Dubrovsky, the RBC news website reported Thursday, though the charges against him have not been disclosed.
Dubrovsky, 66, led the mineral-rich region in the southern Urals from 2014 until stepping down in March 2019. On the eve of his resignation, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service accused him of awarding favorable road construction contracts worth 2.4 billion rubles ($30 million) to a single company.
In 2019, a prominent lawyer told state media that a criminal investigation had been launched into Dubrovsky’s time in office. The lawyer claimed the former governor was charged with abuse of power and fled to Switzerland.
Dubrovsky dismissed reports of the investigation as “fake news” and denied fleeing the country, saying he visited his daughter in Switzerland “from time to time.”
A metallurgical engineer by training, Dubrovsky previously served as CEO of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), one of Europe’s largest steel producers, from 2011 to 2014.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.