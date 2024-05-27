Russian Police Probe Mass Street Brawl, Shootout in Chelyabinsk

Russian law enforcement authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a mass street brawl and shootout in the city of Chelyabinsk over the weekend that reportedly involved Ukraine war veterans.

In a video of the fight published by local media, a group of men could be seen beating a man lying face down on the ground with a blunt object. Some of the men wore masks and camouflage.

A few moments later, a separate group of black-clad men arrived in two cars and began opening fire on the first group of men, who then fled the area.

Law enforcement officials later said “all those participating” in what it called a “situational conflict” were arrested after the fight broke out on Saturday afternoon. It was not clear how many people were taken into police custody.