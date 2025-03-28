As Russia’s Regions Battle Floods, Local Officials Hide Real Damage and Pray to God

When forecasts predicted that the waters of Siberia’s Ishim River would soon flood the city that shares its name, Russian Orthodox priests held a prayer service in the skies over the city to protect it.

"We carried out a flight with the icons of the Kazan Mother of God, Saint Prophet Elijah and Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker. We read a prayer against flooding," Bishop Tikhon of Ishim told the Ura.ru news outlet on Monday.

"In the past, in times of hardship, the whole world would come together to pray, but this time, only two people performed the service. Of course, we will [keep] praying to God. We hope that the Lord will have mercy on us and that there will be no flooding," said Bishop Tikhon.

The Tyumen region city of Ishim is projected to be hit by annual floods in mid-April. Still, local authorities have already advised residents to relocate their belongings from allotment gardens, which are expected to be submerged by the overflowing river.

Though the authorities are attempting to protect the city by erecting temporary earthen embankments along the river, neither they nor their constituents seem to hold any illusions that the efforts will prevent destruction.

“A very high water level is expected in the Ishim River, so we cannot afford to relax!" said Mayor Fyodor Shishkin.

Weather and climate-related natural disasters have become increasingly widespread and severe across the country in recent years, including highly destructive seasonal floods and wildfires.

This year, 12 Russian regions have already experienced flooding caused by unusually warm weather, according to local media reports. This number is likely to increase as temperatures rise.

Though many of the now-flooded areas have been affected by rising water in the past, regional officials in Russia appear ill-prepared to manage such disasters. To quell the inevitable public discontent with the poor disaster response, most officials choose to deflate the extent of the damage or shift the blame on Moscow.