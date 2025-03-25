Emergency Authorities Acknowledge 15 Deaths Nearly a Year After Devastating Orenburg Floods

Russian emergency authorities have acknowledged that 15 people were killed in last spring’s catastrophic flooding in the Orenburg region despite previously insisting there were no casualties, the investigative outlet Vyorstka reported Tuesday, citing a government report.

The flooding, among the worst in nearly a century, struck the cities of Orenburg and Orsk in April 2024 after the Ural River overflowed due to heavy rains and melting ice.

At the time, Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov and Orenburg Governor Denis Pasler denied anyone had died. However, an Emergency Situations Ministry report published sometime this year contradicts those claims, listing 15 fatalities attributed to the flooding.

Independent media reported last year that at least seven bodies were recovered amid flood response efforts. Health officials had said that two bodies were found but denied the cause of death was linked to flooding.