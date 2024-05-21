Flooding Emergency Declared in Far East Russia’s Sakha

Authorities in Far East Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have declared a state of emergency after seasonal flooding submerged hundreds of homes and forced residents to move to temporary shelters.

Nearly 450 homes and more than 550 land plots have been flooded since the Lena River, with a length of 4,294 kilometers, started overflowing last week due to ice jams, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said at least one elderly woman was rescued and later hospitalized. More than 300 displaced residents, including 71 children, have been placed in temporary shelters.

Videos shared on social media showed entire villages submerged underwater and rescue workers navigating the affected areas by boat.