Partial Dam Collapse in Siberia’s Tomsk Region as River Swells

The swelling Tom River in southwestern Siberia has led to a partial dam collapse in the city of Tomsk, authorities said Monday.

“The water has partially destroyed the protective dam,” Tomsk Mayor Dmitry Makhinya said in a video posted on social media that shows him surveying the damage.

Spring flooding caused by melting ice is a regular occurrence in some parts of Russia, but this year’s heavy rainfall, combined with abnormally warm spring weather, has led to severe flooding in Russia’s Urals and western Siberia.

So far, the floods have submerged around 15,600 homes and 28,000 land plots in 193 Russian towns and cities across 33 regions, state-run media reported on Monday. Almost 200 houses near Tomsk were under water as of Monday morning and 84 people were evacuated.