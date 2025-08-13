Trump-Putin Summit to Take Place on U.S. Military Base

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, a White House official said Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet on Friday to discuss an end to the more than three-year war in Ukraine, in what will be their first standalone summit since a 2018 meeting in Helsinki.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson — located near Alaska state capital Anchorage — is made up of the Elmendorf Air Force base and the Army's Fort Richardson, which were combined in 2010.

The base is the headquarters for entities including Alaska Command — responsible for U.S. forces in the state — as well as the Alaskan NORAD Region, which helps provide aerospace control and warning.

The U.S. military regularly conducts intercepts of Russian aircraft that venture near American airspace in Alaska, contacting Moscow's planes visually or electronically.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump has spent the first months of his second term in office trying to broker a peace accord, an effort that has so far failed to yield a breakthrough.