State Duma Lawmakers Demand Clarity on Alleged Telegram Advertising Ban

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower house of parliament are pressing state regulators for clarity after authorities suggested that advertising on Telegram is illegal.

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said Thursday that both advertisers and distributors could face legal penalties for placing ads on the messaging platform, marking the first official statement suggesting such a ban.

That announcement followed reports that the agency was pursuing criminal charges against a Telegram user over alleged violations of Russia’s advertising laws.

State media regulator Roskomnadzor, which has gradually introduced restrictions on Telegram’s features since August, appeared to back the FAS position that advertising on the platform is illegal but offered no further explanation.

State Duma lawmaker Alexander Yushchenko called on Roskomnadzor to clarify the situation.

“I haven’t heard from any officials that Telegram is a banned service,” Yushchenko told reporters Friday.

Yushchenko accused the ruling United Russia party of blocking the Communist Party’s attempts to obtain an official response from Roskomnadzor about its claims against Telegram.

Unlike organizations formally designated as “undesirable” or “extremist,” no such label has been applied to Telegram, which has around 90 million users in Russia and is widely used by government officials and state agencies — including Roskomnadzor and FAS.